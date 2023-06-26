This past Saturday we had a chance to evaluate a few teams and several local prospects at the CHSAA Team Camp at Iona Prep. The camp featured three days of excellent matchups, terrific coaches, exciting players, and tons of college scouts. NYCHoops.net was there every day of the camp but let’s take a look at Day 2. Game 1 St. Peter’s hammers Xaverian by 20 after dominating inside. The Xaverian team had a lot of turnover after last season but came into the camp confident. They did show some promise from their guards but had a hard time stopping St. Peter’s from getting easy baskets. We saw some quality offensive sets from both clubs, effort on both ends but Peter’s just created better looks and capitalized. While Xaverian definitely could have played better the Eagles looked sharp and almost ready for the regular season play. Game 2 This game featured two of the CHSAA powerhouses last year and could possibly be a final four matchup later down the road. Christ the King took on St. Francis Prep in a battle that went back and forth all the way to the final minutes. The Royals got off to a nice start in the first few minutes and took a 16-7 lead. SFP wasn’t going to back down as they ratcheted up the defense and went on a little run cutting the lead to 22-17. Then got back to back buckets inside to cut the lead to one at the half. The Royals scored, with an and-1, but SFP hit back to back threes. CTK responded with a knocked down jumper. They each had tip ins and off misses. SFP got a nice 8-0 run and just as they were about to pull away the Royals got an and-1. SFP went on another 8-0 run. The Royals drilled one last three, by then it was too late as St. Francis Prep was able to capture a victory over Christ the King 58-47.

Game 3 Monsignor Scanlan played in the next game and got a great opportunity to show what they can do against a tough St. Peter’s team. We saw Peters get off to a nice start once again taking an 11-6 lead after some baskets from their guards. Scanlan got an inside bucket then a three, but the Eagles answered with a three of their own then a quick layup. St. Peters turned over the Crusaders multiple times leading to more threes from the Eagles and eventually a 26-19 lead going into the half. We thought St. Peters really valued the ball, found quality looks every time down the floor and took their time playing their game. Scanlan had a few nice moments in the second half but lost 11-8 and 11-7 in crucial runs of the game. Game 4 The focus is usually on all the talent in the AA, but we did see some serious talent in game 4 featuring McClancy and LaSalle. LaSalle had mostly guards in the lineup trying to speed up the pace and tempo as much as possible. McClancy had excellent guard play and some terrific size from their youngsters. LaSalle was able to connect on some perimeter shots, got out in transition and tried their best to limit McClancy to one shot. They battled in the first half, but McClancy was too much inside and their guards were extremely effective at getting to the basket. While LaSalle made adjustments in the second half trying to create space McClancy refused to give it. They locked in on defense, blocked everything inside, dominated the glass and were too tough to guard. This McClancy squad is deep, has size, tough guards who take care of the ball and is one of the most intriguing team in the state. We see them being a tough matchup for anyone in that league moving forward.