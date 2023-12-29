NEW YORK, NY - The Jordan Brand Classic Made Hoops event held at Baruch College was jam-packed with some of the best programs in the northeast. College coaches were littered throughout the crowd. The first matchup featured the St. Raymonds HS Ravens (NY) and Hudson Catholic HS Hawks (NJ). The Ravens missed a basket, 6’5” G Brandon Stores (St. Raymonds HS, NY ’25) cleaned up the rebound for two. Stores scored again after a Hudson Catholic turnover, but they got on the board after 6’3” G Alex Massung (Hudson Catholic, NJ ’24)got free for a bucket. Ravens got a basket, and another bucket from 5’11” PG Tai Turnage (St. Raymonds, NY ’25) to go up 10-2. Massung who recently committed to Penn hit a shot. Then 6’1” SG Omari Moore (Hudson Catholic HS, NJ ’25) scored, and Massung finished a layup after a Ravens miss. Moore hit a free throw, Rays went 1/2 from the line. Rays knocked down a three, Stores cleaned up a miss for two when disaster struck as 6’1” PG Tahaad Pettiford (Hudson Catholic HS, NJ ’24) took a shot to the mouth. The 5-star Auburn commit had to receive medical treatment to stop the bleeding in his mouth.

The game would continue with Massung scoring, then the Rays hit two free throws. Hudson went 1/2 from the line, and Stores was able to isolate his man for a bucket. Hudson missed, Turnage canned a triple, the Hawks got their pocket picked by Turnage who hit another three to end the quarter. The Hawks trailing 26-14 after the first getting an injection of life when Pettiford returned to the lineup and scored immediately. Hudson scored, the Ravens hit a free throw. Pettiford hit a three, 5’10” PG Anderson Diaz ( St. Raymonds HS, NY ’27)found a teammate for a layup then Diaz knocked down a jumper. Stores hit his free throws, the Hawks hit a pair, and Stores scored inside again. Moore hit two free throws, but Stores drew another foul and made them both. Moore hit a shot, Hudson hit a three, the Ravens made two free throws, but Moore scored again. Diaz buried a triple, Pettiford blew by defense for a lay in and with just a few seconds remaining in the half Diaz drilled a jumper after draining the clock. St. Raymonds lead 44-34 over Hudson Catholic at the half. Pettiford hit a free throw, Turnage scored, Pettiford answered, Stores hit two free throws and Massung converted a big and1. Pettiford hit two more free throws, Hudson scored after Rays turnover, Rays missed, and Massung scored again. The Ravens struggled gave up another basket to tie the game but then Stores gave them back to back baskets. The Ravens hit two free throws, Hudson scored, then Turnage hit a pair of freebies. The Hawks finished a nice dunk, but Stores drew another foul. He made them both, Hudson scored, Massung got by the defense after a Rays miss for two. Stores finished an offensive put back and after a stop the Ravens hit a pair of free throws to end the third quarter.