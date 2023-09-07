The OSL Falcons are fired up and ready to reload for the OTE League next season. While OSL has added a few pieces they recently picked up 6’6” SG Ian Jackson ‘24 who will head to UNC after next season, but they still aren’t done.

While Jackson is a huge get, they also were able to get his partner in crime 6’4” SG Elijah Moore ‘24. Moore has committed to play for Syracuse when he finishes up his high school. The dynamic duo will pair up once again for one final run against some of the best high school prospects in the country.