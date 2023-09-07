News More News
OSL Falcons Add Rivals 4-Star

Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore (OSL)
Brian Reichert
Staff Writer

The OSL Falcons are fired up and ready to reload for the OTE League next season. While OSL has added a few pieces they recently picked up 6’6” SG Ian Jackson ‘24 who will head to UNC after next season, but they still aren’t done.

While Jackson is a huge get, they also were able to get his partner in crime 6’4” SG Elijah Moore ‘24. Moore has committed to play for Syracuse when he finishes up his high school. The dynamic duo will pair up once again for one final run against some of the best high school prospects in the country.

We know Jackson has been a star and the focus of a lot of attention Moore is no slouch himself. He had terrific size, NBA range, a smooth stroke and has put in a lot of work on his ability to create with the ball. Moore is clutch, fearless, a high character kid and an amazing teammate on the floor.

This move will upset most fans in the CHSAA but unfortunately this is a big part of todays of game. Moore will be a major contributor for the Falcons all season and should lead them in points in several games. He will probably be the best overall shooter in the league and will have a great opportunity to get some more notoriety before he gets to upstate New York.

