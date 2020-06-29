NYCHoops - Oklahoma State finalizes its roster with Bernard Kouma

A 6-foot-9 center from the country of Chad, Bernard comes to the Big 12 program after spending just one season within the junior college ranks. He is one of the select few that will leave such a platform with three years of college eligibility awaiting him in Stillwater.

Bringing its roster back to campus today, Oklahoma State also saw an empty scholarship to fill in the frontcourt. They erased such a hole at the center position that was left after Yor Anei decided to transfer last month thanks to the commitment from three-star junior college big man Bernard Kouma .

The one-time Illinois recruit completed his high school career at Our Saviour Lutheran located in Brooklyn, New York, the same city that head coach Mike Boynton calls home. He was unable to meet college requirements for the fall of 2019 which pushed him towards South Plains College.

Respected most for his rim-running abilities, physicality around the basket and presence on the glass, Kouma is not entirely refined but he does compete. The loss of Anei leaves a few minutes left for Kouma to contribute in the energy-giving department. He appeared in 29 games this past winter for SPC where he made over 57-percent of his field goal tries.

Despite the NCAA penalties facing the program which includes a postseason ban for the upcoming season, Oklahoma State kept its top-five 2020 class intact. Plus, sources have told Rivals.com that incoming big man Montreal Pena has been ruled eligible for the fall. Barring any other unforeseen departures, Kouma becomes the final piece to the Pokes' roster for the months ahead.