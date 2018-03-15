Ticker
basketball

NYS State Playoff Brackets

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops.net
As we near the New York State Federation T.O.C. in Glen Falls, NY. Bellow are the Boys and Girls playoff brackets and dates fro upcoming games. Click the corresponding Blue icon to get more detailed infor information

NYSPHSAA boys basketball championships

Class AA | Class A | Class B | Class C | Class D

NYSPHSAA girls basketball championships,

Class AA | Class A | Class B | Class C | Class D

CHSAA

CLASS AA

CLASS A and B

PSAL

CLASS AA CLASS A & CLASS B

NYSAIS

CLASS AA

CLASS B

Saturday, March 17th

NYSPHSAA A SEMIFINALS

@9:00 AM Amityville vs Irondequoit in NYSPHSAA AA SEMIFINALS

@12 noon PM Hills East vs Jesuit McQuaid for NYSPHSAA C CHAMPIONSHIP

7:00 PM TBD Sunday, March 18th NYSPHSAA A CHAMPIONSHIP

12:00 PM TBDNYSPHSAA AA SEMIFINALS2:00 PM TBD

