NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Two spectacular events were held under the same roof on Saturday as the Slam Dunk Showcase and Crusader Classic graced Iona University. NYCHoops.net was on-site to check out two of the more intriguing games of the evening.

Both teams were fired up as the Knights entered the arena ranked #2 in Westchester/Upstate while their opponents, Brooklyn’s Xaverian Clippers were ranked #9 in NYC. The Slam Dunk Showcase championship was on the line.

Xaverian pushed ahead behind the scoring prowess of 6'0" Naz Muhammed '23 and the floor generalship of 6'0" Aaron Goldstein '23. The Clippers pushed ahead in the opening quarter but two three-pointers by 5'5" Tavian Tyler '25 and 6'0" Elijah Morris '23 reduced the Knights deficit to 27 – 25 at the half.

The game remained neck and neck throughout the second half but in the fourth quarter, the Knights defensive pressure yielded offense Key baskets by 6'0" Dylan Colon '23 down the stretch earn the senior MVP honors.

Morris was high man for Mt. Vernon with 18 points and 3 assists. Colon added 17 points and 5 rebounds. Muhammed scored a game high 19 points with 6 assists for Xaverian.