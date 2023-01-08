NYS Top 10’s Face Off @ 2fer Tourney’s
NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Two spectacular events were held under the same roof on Saturday as the Slam Dunk Showcase and Crusader Classic graced Iona University. NYCHoops.net was on-site to check out two of the more intriguing games of the evening.
Mt. Vernon Buzzes-by Xaverian, 59 – 52
Both teams were fired up as the Knights entered the arena ranked #2 in Westchester/Upstate while their opponents, Brooklyn’s Xaverian Clippers were ranked #9 in NYC. The Slam Dunk Showcase championship was on the line.
Xaverian pushed ahead behind the scoring prowess of 6'0" Naz Muhammed '23 and the floor generalship of 6'0" Aaron Goldstein '23. The Clippers pushed ahead in the opening quarter but two three-pointers by 5'5" Tavian Tyler '25 and 6'0" Elijah Morris '23 reduced the Knights deficit to 27 – 25 at the half.
The game remained neck and neck throughout the second half but in the fourth quarter, the Knights defensive pressure yielded offense Key baskets by 6'0" Dylan Colon '23 down the stretch earn the senior MVP honors.
Morris was high man for Mt. Vernon with 18 points and 3 assists. Colon added 17 points and 5 rebounds. Muhammed scored a game high 19 points with 6 assists for Xaverian.
Stepinac boogies past Iona Prep, 63 – 49
With the Westchester/Upstate #1 ranked Stepinac Crusaders acting as host to their own tournament, there was added incentive come out on top versus #3 ranked Iona Prep. Although minus the talents of Danny Carbuccia, out due to injury, the Crusaders led by a five Star, MVP caliber by point guard Boogie Fland put Iona Prep away in the second half.
The Gaels hung tough with Stepinac due to gritty performances by 6'5" AJ Rodriguez '23 and 5'11" Johnny Keenan 25. However, Fland’s ability to effortlessly set the table for teammates to add offense when necessary kept Iona Prep at bay.
Ahead 26 – 22 at the half, the Crusaders tightened the screws defensively and Fland turned up the heat offensively along with interior rebounds and buckets from 6'7" Brian Ritvo '24 and 5'10" Aamyr Sullivan '24. Down by only three points at the end of the third quarter, Iona Prep crumbled in the fourth quarter and lost by 14 points.