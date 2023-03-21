LATHAM, NY – The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NYSFSSAA) has announced the matchups and game sites for its 2023 Basketball Tournament of Champions on March 25-26 at Guilderland, Shaker and Shenendehowa High Schools (Section 2).

"We are grateful New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and its member schools stepped up to host this event when Fordham University informed us late in the fall they could not host," said Jim Foster, Executive Secretary. "Three very good local high schools in Section 2 will play host to our event. There are some outstanding teams that have qualified for the event, and it will make for a great weekend of basketball."

The boys tournament was held in Glens Falls for 30 years (1981-2010) while the girls tournament was held in Glens Falls for 16 years (1995-2010). MVP Arena (previously the Times Union Center) won the bid to host both starting in 2012 until 2016, then it returned to Glens Falls from 2017-19 before being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

All three venues will be using all-digital tickets for the tournament. General admission tickets are $11.50 (including fees) and are available now at nysfederation.org. Games will be streamed online on the NFHS Network.

The event will be two days with one classification of semifinals and finals at each school. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 25th

CLASS A Semifinals at Guilderland High School – Guilderland Center, NY

11:00 am Tappan Zee (PHSAA) vs. Albany Academy (AIS) – Boys

1:00 pm Transit Tech (PSAL) vs. Monsignor Farrell (CHSAA) – Boys

3:00 pm Brooklyn HS for Law & Tech (PSAL) vs. Staten Island Academy (AIS) – Girls

5:00 pm St. Joseph's by the Sea (CHSAA) vs. Walter Panas (PHSAA) - Girls





CLASS AA Semifinals at Shaker High School – Latham, NY

11:00 am Long Island Lutheran (AIS) vs. Victor (PHSAA) -Boys

1:00 pm Archbishop Sepinac (CHSAA) vs. Eagle Academy (PSAL) – Boys

3:00 pm White Plains (PHSAA) vs. St. Mary's (CHSAA) – Girls

5:00 pm Long Island Lutheran (AIS) vs. South Shore (PSAL) – Girls





CLASS B Semifinals at Shenendehowa High School – Clifton Park, NY

11:00 am Westhill (PHSAA) vs. Poly Prep Country Day (AIS) – Boys

1:00 pm Scholars Academy (PSAL) vs. Moore Catholic (CHSAA) – Boys

3:00 pm Waterloo (PHSAA) vs. South Bronx Prep (PSAL) - Girls Preston (CHSAA) -Bye





Sunday, March 26th

CLASS A Finals at Guilderland High School – Guilderland Center, NY

12:00 pm Boys Championship

2:00 pm Girls Championship

CLASS AA Finals at Shaker High School – Latham, NY

12:00 pm Boys Championship

2:00 pm Girls Championship





CLASS B Finals at Shenendehowa High School – Clifton Park, NY

12:00 pm Boys Championship

2:00 pm Girls Championship

The NYSFSSAA Basketball Tournament of Champions is an event comprised of representatives from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the New York City Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA), and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association (AISAA) in Classes AA, A, and B. The majority of participating schools qualifying for the tournament are located in the New York City and Long Island areas with the remainder from upstate New York.



