In week #10, the NYHoops.com Power 5ive Ranking shuffled the deck for the first time as the best of the best continue to battle for New York State supremacy. Here’s where we are after the dust settled.

NYHoops.com Power 5ive Ranking (Updated)





1. Long Island Lutheran (Long Island) – LuHi ascends to the top spot in our ranking after the Christ the King Royals were knocked off its perch by Stepinac on Sunday.

2. Archbishop Stepinac (Westchester) – The Crusaders move up from #4 after they took down the heavily favored CTK Royals in a power move on national television.

3. Christ the King (Queens)– The Royals abdicate the #1 slot after multiple weeks of a firm hold of the crown.

4. Archbishop Molloy (Queens) – The Stanners make its debut in the Power 5ive as their young team continues to impress and surprise.

5. South Shore (Brooklyn) – The Vikings fall to the #5 spot due to multiple postponements as its gym gets repaired.