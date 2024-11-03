Advertisement

PSAL Star Announces Commitment

PSAL Star Announces Commitment

PSAL has a lot of talented hidden gems that can play basketball at the next level. While the transfer portal

 • Brian Reichert
RunDown Ran Down The Standard, Capturing iS8 Chip

RunDown Ran Down The Standard, Capturing iS8 Chip

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – Throughout the decades of its existence, the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic championships have always been

 • Maurice Wingate
Johnny Magna Impresses at Pangos East

Johnny Magna Impresses at Pangos East

The Pangos East All Frosh-Soph event was this past weekend and featured a lot of talent across the country. We had a

 • Brian Reichert
NYCHoops.net Weekly Round Up! (10/28)

NYCHoops.net Weekly Round Up! (10/28)

We are moments away from the season, and November is right around the corner. This year is lining up to be a great one

 • Brian Reichert
Over/Under Action @ iS8/Nike Quarters

Over/Under Action @ iS8/Nike Quarters

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – Saturday was the action-packed quarterfinal round of the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic. Here are brief

 • Jason Safford

Published Nov 3, 2024
NYCHoops.rivals.com Weekly Round Up! (11/3)
Brian Reichert  •  NYCHoops
@_BrianReichert
