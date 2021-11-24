NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup (11/24)
The season is finally upon us as teams have officially finished their rosters and began practicing. Our Roundup this week includes some new offers a new visit and a few prospects updates. Here’s wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news