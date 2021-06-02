NYCHoops.net Weekly Round Up (6/2)
This weekly roundup includes some new offers, commitment updates and some Junior College news. A freshman adds an interesting ACC offer and an A10 school loses a former CHSAA all league players. Tw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news