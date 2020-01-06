NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Wk. 7 Breakdown)
A rankings apocalypse occurred last week as upset was in abundance. In week #7 there were changes in the top, middle and bottom of the top ten. Here are the updated rankings from 12/30/19 – 1/5/20....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news