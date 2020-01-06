News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Wk. 7 Breakdown)

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

A rankings apocalypse occurred last week as upset was in abundance. In week #7 there were changes in the top, middle and bottom of the top ten. Here are the updated rankings from 12/30/19 – 1/5/20....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}