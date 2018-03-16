After the Federation Tournament of Champions is over, NYCHoops.net will announce its first Annual All-State Teams. There will be four boys and four girls teams with 5 players with each team. Each team will consist of players from NYC, Long Island and Westchester/Update player on each team.

For now,The teams will be picked based on traditional basketball values (I.e. Point Guards, Shooting Guards, Small Forward and Center)

The purpose of the event is to acknowledge the accomplishments New State student-athletics while giving them exposure.

Additionally, NYCHoops.net will vote on a Player of the Year and a Coach of the Year.

PS We also be updating the NYCHoops.net top ten