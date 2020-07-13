NYCHoops - NYC product talks monster prep year & commitment

A bullish little point guard out of New York City, Darius Ervin left a lasting legacy during his final prep season. The Cornell-bound Class of 2020 Ervin was one of the country’s most electrifying guards as a three-level scorer. He atones for his lack of height because of his adeptness for creating space and beating defenders off the dribble. Ervin, he of the significant Brooklyn basketball bloodline, shot it at 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc at Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) during a memorable senior year. He brought New York toughness and swagger to the talent rich NEPSAC. We caught up with Ervin this week:

ZS: What was the culture like growing up in a tradition rich basketball city like Brooklyn? Who were some of the older guys who propelled your development and made you realize that despite being undersized, you could really go far with this game?

DE: Basketball Runs in my family’s blood. The Ervin name is well known in Brooklyn because of my cousin, Gary Ervin. Gary went on to play at Arkansas and then had a successful career overseas. There was also my brother, Daquon Ervin who would always show out and perform the best in the local park tournaments.

My father and my brother have a heavy influence on my game. Over the years I have worked out with the same couple of trainers. Most recently, I started working with John Hawthorn, his training program is called “The Hardwork Boys.” I worked with Jamel Austin from Above Average training. Throughout my time with the various AAU teams I played for, Riverside Brooklyn Kings, Brooklyn Patriots, a lot of those programs make up the list of people who have helped teach me the game.

ZS: It's no secret, you were one of the highest efficiency scorers and high scoring guards in the country at 5-foot-7. You outdueled some acclaimed players on some big stages. A noteworthy performance was a 31-point game to the tune of 9-14 FG, 5-7 3FG, and 8-9 FT in statistical vernacular. This was against Winchendon (MA), in which you added seven rebounds, a game best six assists, to go with three steals and two charges.

You shot it at 50 percent from beyond the arc while playing against a barrage of heavy hitter NEPSAC teams with numerous high major guys throughout the roster. Many thought you were overlooked despite proving yourself consistently, against some of the country’s top tier programs. Before Cornell offered you a full scholarship, did the recruiting process frustrate you? Did it keep you motivated and eager to prove them wrong?

DE: The recruiting process was definitely frustrating at times, but I was used to my work being overlooked. Instead of complaining about my recruitment I used it as a fuel to my fire and approached every game with a chip on my shoulder. Every game I had to go out and prove that not only did I belong, but that I’m always capable of controlling the pace of the game, getting my teammates involved, and scoring the ball.

ZS: Most memorable games you’ve played in the city, if you could narrow them down to maybe two or one?

DE: My favorite summer tournament to play in was Conrad McCrae, which is also known as Dean Street in Brooklyn. The summer going into the eighth grade I was playing with the BK Kings in Dean Street and I averaged about 15 points. We ended up winning the whole tournament and I won season MVP. I scored about 20 points in the chip, which was special. It was definitely my most memorable moment growing up.

ZS: What role did coach (John) Carrol envision for you at Northfield and how did you carry it out, being an undersized guard who scores consistently, clamps down defensively, quarterback a team and really lead by example?

DE: JC holds his point guards to the highest standard. On his team, they must control the floor and put guys in the right spots. The more he trusted me, the more he allowed me to play free and fast. The first open shot I saw on any possession was going up. He trusted in my abilities and it gave me the utmost confidence. All he asks of his point guards is to facilitate the ball into the hoop as fast as possible.



