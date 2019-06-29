BRIARWOOD, NY – The Catholic High School Athletic Association gave its first NYC CHSAA June Team Camp. The NCAA sanctioned event which began this Friday at Archbishop Molloy HS featured a plethora of teams from all the boroughs. The CHSAA pulled out all the stops with 12 Class AA teams, 7 Class A teams, 4 Class B and three teams from Staten Island. An abundance of Division I, II, and III coaches were on hand and NYCHoops.net was in the building. The CHSAA June Team camps also presented a first look at which teams will be formidable next season. Here are brief Class AA recaps.

St. Raymond’s Overwhelms Mt. Saint Michael, 65 - 41

It was a game until it wasn’t as the Mt. Saint Michaels Mountaineers took control of the game early behind solid scoring from athletic rising senior Ibrahim Wattara and rising 6’3” sophomore Noah Best. Even with Gary Grant benched for much of the first half, the Ravens of St. Ray’s was able to tie the game midway through the half spearheaded by rising junior PG Malachi Smith with long range shooting by 6’0” rising senior Reggie Hudson. Late scoring by Best and 6’5” rising junior Matthew Phillip gave the Mountaineers the upper hand 29 – 28 at the half. In the second half, the Ravens swooped down on the Mount with relentless defensive pressure. St. Raymond was the beneficiary as Smith and Tahron Allen sparked a 16 – 0 run that grinding St. Saint Michael’s momentum to an abrupt halt. Allen led St. Ray’s with 16 points while Smith added 15 points. Wattera paced Mount St. Michael with a game high 18 points.

Christ the King holds off Bishop Loughlin, 53 – 46

The Lions took the first bite of the apple as 5’9” rising senior Tai Chiles and 6’3” rising senior Jalen Flowers got early buckets. Christ the King quickly made it a game Ryan Myers and 5’9” rising junior PG Sterling Jones leading the charge. Knotted at 22 apiece at the midway point, the Royals began to impose their will on Bishop Loughlin with a balanced attack buoyed by continued offense from Myers. The game was tight down the stretch but three balls with from 6’2” rising recent transfer Sam Klores put the nail in coffin. Myers was high man for Christ the King with 17 points with Jones contributing 11 points. Chiles netted 16 points for Loughlin.

Stepinac dismantles Iona Prep, 63 – 47

Even without their star wing A.J. Griffin who was out due to injury, Stepinac had more than enough firepower to handle the Iona Prep Gaels. Powered by Rivals 4-star guard R.J. Davis early on, the Crusaders built up a 11 point half time lead. The second half spotlighted the play of 6’8” rising senior Alpha Bangura. The small forward was a load to handle for the Gaels as he snaked his way to the rim in transition. Davis finished the game with a game high 20 points. Bangura and 6’2”sharpshooting rising senior Luke Fizulich added 11 points apiece. 6’5” rising sophomore R.J. Greene and 6’3” rising senior Keeshawn Jones scored 10 points each for Iona Prep.

IN OTHER ACTION: