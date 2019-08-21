NY wing looks to turn D-I interest into offers
After a solid junior season at Bishop Kearney last season where he really opened eyes with his perimeter shooting touch, 6'6" wing Miles Monchecourt '20 has now shown to be a key versatile threat w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news