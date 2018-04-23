Day three of the first live period weekend has ended for the New York teams. As the travel teams head back home many will hit the practice court during the week to perfect their game for next weekend. Only three teams remain undefeated.
Standings for the New York travel teams
Nike EYBL in Dallas
NY Lightning (4-0)
NY Renaissance (3-1)
Albany City Rocks (2-2)
PSA Cardinals (2-2)
UA Unleashed the Chaos in Dallas, TX
17U New Heights (3-1)
16U New Heights (4-0)
16U New York Gauchos (2-1)
Adidas Gauntlet Series in Washington, DC
17U Gold NY Jayhawks (2-2)
16U Gold NY Jayhawks (4-0)
15U Gold NY Jayhawks (2-2)
17U Silver NY Jayhawks (2-1)
16U Silver NY Jayhawks (3-1)
15U Silver NY Jayhawks (0-3)
17U Silver Castle Athletics (2-1)
16U Silver Castle Athletics (2-1)
15U Silver Castle Athletics (2-1)
17U Riverside Hawks A (2-1)
17U Riverside Hawks B (1-2)