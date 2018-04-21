With the second day of the live period in the books some New York teams remain undefeated while others would fall short.
Standings for the New York Nike, Under Armour and Adidas travel teams.
Nike EYBL in Dallas
Albany City Rocks (1 – 2)
NY Lightning (3 – 0)
NY Renaissance (3 – 0)
PSA Cardinals (1 – 1)
UA Unleashed the Chaos in Dallas, TX
17U New Heights (2 – 0)
16U New Heights (2 – 0)
16U New York Gauchos (1 – 0)
Adidas Gauntlet Series in Washington, DC
17U Gold NY Jayhawks (2 – 1)
16U Gold NY Jayhawks (2 – 0)
15U Gold NY Jayhawks (1 – 1)
17U Silver NY Jayhawks (1 – 1)
16U Silver NY Jayhawks (3 – 0)
15U Silver NY Jayhawks (0 – 2)
17U Sliver New Heights (1 – 1)
Gold 15U New Heights (1 – 0)
17U Silver Castle Athletics (2 – 0)
16U Silver Castle Athletics (2 – 1)
15U Silver Castle Athletics (2 – 0)
17U Riverside Hawks A (1 – 0)
17U Riverside Hawks B (1 – 1)