NYCHoops - NY Products Thrive at Out-of-State Events

At this level, it is rare that a non-reclassified Class of 2022 guard will inherit the leadership reins. That’s exactly what New York City product and Our Savior Lutheran guard Jaquan Sanders (pictured) did during The Grind Session “Bubble” event in Phoenix, however, scoring a game-best 31 points.

Sanders scorched the nets to the tune of 6-for-7 from 3-point territory (12-for-15 FG overall), leading OSL to a thorough 92-49 throttling of The Balboa School (CA). Though he’s a junior, Sanders brings big game and veteran experience as a shot maker and prolific scoring threat. He’s played a pivotal role at OSL since he was a freshman, playing a supplementary role alongside DaShawn Davis (Oregon State) and Posh Alexander (SJU).

Maximus Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard who is beginning to tip the high major scales, scored 19 points in the drubbing of the Balboa School. Since a 21-point performance in a convincing win over Central Pointe during a Grind Session event last year, Edwards has been a unique threat who knows how to leave his stamp on a game. During this performance, Edwards’ defense was noteworthy as he came up with a game-best six steals. As a bigger guard who can be the primary on-ball defender and guard the perimeter

During an event in Atlanta, Long Island guard Duane Bernard scored 15 points for Central Pointe Christian Academy during a three-point loss to New Rock Prep in Atlanta. A hard driving guard who has developed stop-and-go speed and opened a deep jumper, Bernard averaged 22.5 points during the recent Beach and Ball event at DME Academy in Florida.



