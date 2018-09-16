On Monday, (17-8) Fisk University Bulldogs men’s basketball program announced New York native Kenny Anderson as the new head coach of the program. The men’s basketball team was on hand to welcome their new coach.

The pairing of Anderson with Fisk is something the former NBA legend felt fit him, “My mother wanted me to give back. A Historically Black College, it fits me and where I’m from, the inner city.”

A year after the American civil war ended Fisk University, the oldest (1866) HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee was born. From its humble beginnings the founder’s dream of the highest standards of an American education open to all, regardless of race was achieved once the school became incorporated in 1867. Anderson expressed a sense of pride knowing that he is now a part of such rich history. “This is a big time responsible being the face of the athletic program at an NAIA school. I am concentrating now on winning and building this athletic basketball program up and going from there. I know it’s going to be a challenge, but everything in my life has been a challenge. I needed this.”

Anderson never left the game of basketball. After his playing career ended, he spent his time coaching youth basketball. “I always wanted to get into coaching young players. I have been coaching kids ages 9-18 years of age at “The Clinic” in Tampa, Florida. I worked out guards that wanted to head to the NBA and spent seven years coaching AAU South Florida Elite on the circuit. I wanted to coach in college, though, because it’s more rewarding. With my wisdom and knowledge, I want to be able to inspire student-athletes.”

Since the announcement Anderson has heard from everyone, “Everybody is reaching out to me. Coaches have said they have players for me. I’m not turning anyone down. I’m definitely going to look at it and do my diligence and go from there. Next summer or even mid-season, I will be working on preparing for the next season. So I will have to get on that now for the next year’s crop of players.”

Where will he be recruiting at? Definitely Atlanta, New York, New Jersey, all over. I’m going after it. I feel like some of the kids fall through the cracks. The mid-major kids, the kids that think they can play on a certain level and one year they don’t play. Why not come to Fisk? It’s a great university academically, and historical.”

What type of coaching style can players expect, “I really want our guys to be tough, competitive and play defense. Five guys on the screen helping each other out. Offensively, I’m going to let them flow. Like right now, I have some good guards. I’m going to let the offensive flow because as a point guard I know how I like to play.”

Coach Anderson then spoke about his current team, “I have some guys that can really make some plays. So I got to let them be them. But one thing I want them to do is understand we have to talk in games. We got to be tough; we have to play defense and rebound. But I want to have a real entertaining style of basketball, a little edge. Respect everyone, but don’t fear anyone go out and compete.”

The Bulldogs day begins at 5:15am, “I’m all in! The guys have my number, they text me. I’m doing two a day’s right now. We practice early in the morning at 5:15am as a team. Then I come back in the afternoon. Certain days I have the guards, and then I work out my bigs. So I’m all in. It’s not a game for me. I want those guys to get better. Because if they get better my team gets better and the program gets better.”

What type of prospects will Anderson be recruiting? “I want those hungry types of kids that want to play and get a good education. You can learn anywhere academically, but are you going to be able to play and be able to showcase your talent everywhere? Not necessarily. That’s one of the reasons I went to Georgia Tech. I could have gone to Syracuse. Georgia Tech was in the middle of the pack in the ACC when I went there. North Carolina, Duke, and Georgetown I had all them but I chose to go to Georgia Tech to build something.” As the college basketball season quickly approaches all eyes will be on Anderson and his Bulldogs as they build together.