On Friday against the Chancey Billips Elite, a 26-point explosion from Chris Ledlum along with 14 additional points from Jordan McCallister '19 gave the NY JayHawks a convincing 66 – 47 victory. The lone New York contingent in the adidas gold division followed that win with a 61 – 57 grind ‘em out win against Mass Rivals (MA) on Saturday. Ledlum was again impressive, this time pouring in 30 points.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - After taking an L in their opening game against Team Carroll Premier by 4 points, the NY JayHawks 17U team would proceed to run the gamut, winning their next four games convincingly and taking home the consolation round championship.

On Sunday, the final day of the Gauntlet Series, the JayHawks had two games. One in the morning verses Team BBC (MD) with a final game against the Brookwood Elite (Canada) in the afternoon. The home team would win both.

Ledlum again led the charge for the JayHawks netting 24 points in a 74 – 66 win against Team BBC with help from Charles Pride who contributed 11 points. The NY JayHawks finished the tournament in the consolation round championship with a 73 – 58 win over the Quebec's Brookwood Elite as the tandem of Andre Curbelo (25 points, 9 rebounds & 7 assists) and Ledlum (16 points, 6 rebs) with help from Bryce Waterman (9 points) trumped a 25-point performance from Brookwood’s Quincy Guerrier.

Finishing up with a record of 4 – 1 with Ledlum averaging over 20 points per game in front of a slew of D-I college coaches, it's no wonder that the rising senior from Staten Island, NY picked up additional offers from Georgia, Virginia Tech and TCU.