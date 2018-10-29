Notre Dame Makes Top Six For 2019 Five-star PG Cole Anthony
Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy five-star point guard Cole Anthony is Notre Dame’s top target remaining on the board, and the Irish remain in contention for the talented senior.
On Monday night, Anthony narrowed his previous top group of 12 to six. The Irish moved on in his recruitment along with North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Miami. Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Villanova and Pittsburgh missed the cut.
Notre Dame received an official visit back in September during the weekend of the Vanderbilt football game.
“I loved it there,” Anthony told Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi. “Coach Mike Brey and his staff there really made me feel a part of the family and all of the dudes on the team made me feel a part of their family.
“There wasn’t really anything surprising. Well, I would actually say that the campus was a lot nicer than I was expecting. It was a really nice trip.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has also taken official visits to North Carolina and Oregon during the process.
Even with three officials under his belt, Anthony isn’t aiming to make a commitment until this spring.
“That’s still the plan,” Anthony mentioned to Bossi. “It will probably be sometime in the late spring or something like that but I don’t know yet.”
With just two scholarships available in the 2019 class, Notre Dame can certainly afford to leave a spot open for Anthony if he decides to be Irish. Anthony would be the highest-ranked player in the Rivals era to sign to Brey’s program.
It goes without saying that a player of Anthony’s caliber could be a program-changer for the Irish especially following last year’s haul, which ranked No. 4 in the ACC and included four four-star players.
Center Torin Francis is the last five-star prospect to wind up in South Bend out of the 2002 class.
I’d like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me but after talking to my family we have decided these will be my top 6 schools👀 where do y’all think I should go? #FINAL6 pic.twitter.com/amf4eWwRuW— Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) October 30, 2018
