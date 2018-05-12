Nike EYBL: NY Teams in Atlanta (Day 1)
The Nike EYBL show hit the road once again, this week landing in Atalanta, GA. Here are the results of New York teams that played on Friday.
NYers 🗽 @ NIKE EYBL New York Lightning @NY_Lightning fall to Playaz Club @JSnjPlayaz 88- 72 #NYCBasketball— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) May 12, 2018
NYers 🗽 @ NIKE EYBL @PSACardinals falls to Team Takeover @TTOBasketball 81-69. Renaissance @NYRHoops bypasses @TeamFinalHoops 63-62 #NYCBasketball— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) May 12, 2018