Newburgh guard receives new offer
Amarri Tice (Newburgh Free Academy ’22) has received an offer from the University of Massachusetts. At 6’7 Tice is a very versatile forward, with high – level athleticism. He can shoot behind the a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news