The NCAA tournament is well under way, as the first two rounds were wrapped up last night. While those teams focus on NCAA glory the rest of college basketball has started to enter the portal. Let’s take some time to mention few NY products that are already on the move. 6’1” PG Moe Odum (University of Pacific Sophomore) The Bronx native hit the portal after his sophomore stint with Pacific despite earning a spot on the All-Conference freshmen team. He is a terrific point guard who was second on the team in assists, he saw action in every game this season and can help a team immediately. We have heard that East Carolina, St. Louis, Richmond, George Mason, La Salle, St Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Longwood, Elon, NIU, Stephen F Austin, Fairfield and Manhattan are in the mix for his service. 7’0” C Matt Filipowski (Harvard Sophomore) While his brother has become an All-American and potential a lottery draft pick. Matt has decided to enter the portal after two seasons at Harvard. He struggled to get off the bench and saw action in only 5 games. We loved him in high school and know he can contribute for a D1 immediately. His size and name alone should provide some alternative options.

6’5” SG Max Edwards (George Washington University Sophomore)The former Our Savior Lutheran sharpshooter had over 50 starts for the Revolutionaries. He was a top four scorer on the team at 12.4 points per game. Edwards had some terrific moments but GWU really struggled this season finishing in dead last in the A10. He could be looking for a chance to play in March Madness but we aren’t sure what programs have already been in contact since his announcement. 6’6” PG Jason Rivera-Torres (Vanderbilt University Freshman) Rivera-Torres is a Bronx native who bounced around after leaving Iona Prep, and ultimately signed with the SEC. He saw action in almost 30 games with two starts averaging 6PPG and 3RB. While we were pleased with his progress especially in such a tough league. He announced he will enter the transfer portal to better his situation. The stud freshmen gave us a massive list of programs who reached out to him which include Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Fordham, San Diego, Iowa St, Iona, Monmouth, Providence, Maryland, St Louis, Columbia, Bryant, Richmond, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Dayton, East Carolina, Alabama St, Wyoming, George Washington, Hampton, FAU, Chattanooga, St. Bonaventure, Akron and Milwaukee. 6’3” G Tyshawn Trail (East Stroudsburg University Sophomore) Trail was the third leading scoring this past season averaging over 11-points a game. His team was 25-5, he got a bunch of steals and blocks plus saw all his numbers increase from last season. We learned that he like many other New Yorkers have decided to enter the portal and will look for a new home maybe at the D1 level. 6’8” F Jaquel Morris (Miami University (OH) Sophomore) The former double-double machine at Eagle Academy saw some great action in the beginning of the year. As he was averaging 10-points a game. Morris was taking advantage of his opportunities and looked like a major piece of the rotation moving forward. He unfortunately started to lose minutes as the season carried on which dropped all his season averages down. While we originally loved the fit it he will join many others in the portal in hopes of a different opportunity.