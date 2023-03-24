Every great story begins with let me tell something it was just incredible! You should have been there to see it with your own eyes. That is exactly what happens when a NYer is put in a position to tell their own story. Story time will begin on Thursday night at the Garden, then continue in Las Vegas, Kansas City MO, and Louisville, Kentucky. Then have a picture-perfect ending in Houston, TX.

Tyson Walker

There will be a watch party for Michigan State and former Christ the King guard 6’1” Tyson Walker. The Westbury, NY native came a long way from his No 44 Rivals.com 3-star ranking. He would land on the Spartans court after transferring from Northeastern University. The playmaking guard will have his hands full when he matches-up against fellow New York guard Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell.

Markquis Nowell

Heart over height is Harlem, NY native 5’8” Nowell who transferred into Kansas State during the 2021-22 season after playing with Little Rock. A vein in the blue blood Kentucky team would pop leaving them to bleed out in Sunday night’s match-up. Nowell finished the game with 27points, nine assists and two rebounds earning his team a spot in the Sweet 16. Kansas State is top heavy with NYer’s with Queens, NY 6’4” junior guard Tykei Greene a former Long Island Lutheran HS, and Stony Brook College player. East Harlem, NY 6’9” junior forward Ismael Massoud a CHSAA product that begin at Cardinal Hayes HS and would head off to the MacDuffie School for more exposure. Massoud would find a home in Wake Forest but later transfer to Kansas State. Right now, the odds are high on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks spoiling the University of Connecticut run. The Razorback team just came off a major win against the former NCAA Champions the University of Kansas. Razorback Brooklyn, NY senior forward 6’7” Kamani Johnson finished the game with four points, and 10rebounds.

Hassan Diarra

The UConn Huskies are loaded with New York flavor Queens, NY junior Hassan Diarra a former Holy Cross product, that later won big at Putnam Science. Then commit to Texas A&M and transfer to the Huskies as a junior. Brooklyn, NY 6’9” forward freshman Richie Springs a Bishop Loughlin HS product committed to UConn after a two-years at the MacDuffie School. Freshman Brooklynite 6’3” guard Emmett Hendry joined the pack after first attending Lehman Manhattan Preparatory School, and Monteverde. Florida Atlantic University halted the fan favorite underdog Fairleigh Dickson University earning their spot in the Sweet 16. Garnerville, NY native 6’3” freshman guard Nick Boyd, a former Don Bosco Institute HS player saw some quality minutes in the FDU game. FAU’s White Plains, NY native 6’4” freshman guard Jack Johnson, a former Choate Rosemary NEPAC may see minutes in the tournament. The Tennessee players will feel right at home at the Garden when they face FAU. Long Island, NY native 5’9” sophomore guard Zeigler Zakai a former Our Savior Lutheran player. Along with former Cardinal Hayes HS 6’8” freshman Tobe Awaka a Hyde Park, NY native The heavy favorite to win is Alabama with Rochester, NY native 6 ‘3” freshman guard Jaden Bradley and Buffalo, NY native 6’5” Dom Welch. The University of Miami Ossining, NY 6’5” freshman Jakai Robinson will be on hand when his team faces Houston.

NCAA SWEET 16

March 23, 2023 Michigan State vs. Kansas State at 6:30pm Arkansas vs. UConn 7:45pm Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee 9pm Gonzaga vs. UCLA 9:45pm March 24, 2023 San Diego St vs. Alabama 6:30pm Miami vs. Houston 7:15pm Princeton vs. Creighton 9pm Xavier vs. Texas 9:45pm Elite 8 March 25-26th

Championship April 3rd