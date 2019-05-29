News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New York guard looks to solidify D-I status

Qcovbckeb0kf0siy7v0o
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

When you average 27.5 points per game for a Kingston team that not only won Section 9 Class AA, but also made it all the way to the NYSPHSAA Class AA State Final Four then you would think your recr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}