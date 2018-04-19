The top New York City-based grassroots programs are slated to formally begin their travel season as the April live periods take place from April 20-22 and April 27-29. In successive weekends, teams will travel across the country to compete against top competition and impress college coaches in attendance. The top sneaker circuits — Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League, the Under Armour Association, and Adidas Gauntlet Series — will each host dozens upon dozens of college coaches to scout underclassmen at NCAA-certified events. To have an idea of where New York’s best is traveling this month, here’s a quick primer of events taking place:

April 20-22

All roads lead to the Dallas area for Nike and Under Armour’s top teams as both companies open their circuits within 30 minutes of each other in Texas. The EYBL will return its 4 New York representatives in the Albany City Rocks, PSA Cardinals, NY Renaissance, and NY Lightning. On the UAA circuit, New Heights is the city’s lone presence in the top age group. While the Nike teams send their U17 teams to Dallas, only the City Rocks will send their U15 group to Texas, too. The other 3 programs will have their U16 and U15 groups compete in the Hoop Group’s Pittsburgh Jam Fest. The U16 City Rocks crew will travel to the New England area for NERR live event. The NY Gauchos return to UAA’s U16 division and will join both New Heights groups in Dallas. The NY Jayhawks also represent the city in the Adidas Gauntlet’s Gold Division, which places their U17-U15 teams in the Washington D.C. area for the weekend.

April 27-29

After setting up shop in Texas, both the EYBL and UAA will relocate to the Indianapolis region for the second spring live period. This will allow the younger Nike teams to get their first taste of the EYBL during an evaluation period. City Rocks, PSA, Rens, and Lightning are expected to send their U16 & U15 group to Indiana. New Heights and the U16 Gauchos will also be in Indiana for the weekend. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, will head south as Adidas takes over Atlanta for its first full Gauntlet session with all teams.

The Teams

PSA Cardinals NYCHoops Team Preview 17s: EYBL (Dallas + Indianapolis) 16s 15s: Pitt Jam Fest + Indianapolis NY Renaissance 17s: EYBL (Dallas + Indianapolis) 16s & 15s: Pitt Jam Fest + EYBL (Indianapolis) New York Lightning 17s: EYBL (Dallas + Indianapolis) 16s & 15s: Pitt Jam Fest + EYBL (Indianapolis) City Rocks 17s & 15s - EYBL Dallas & Indianapolis 16s - NERR + EYBL (Indy) NY Jayhawks NYCHoops Team Preview 17s-15s: Gauntlet (D.C. + Atlanta) New Heights NYCHoops Team Preview