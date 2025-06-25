New Offers for Stock Rising LuHi 2027 Prospect

He's had several performances in which his inside-outside proficiency has been apparent, including a 20-point performance on 9-for-13 from the field during a victory over Team Taylor. During his recent appearance at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp, the skill and multifaceted game of Kamissoko were an overwhelming factor against formidable foes.

NC State , now under a tireless recruiter in head coach Will Wade, also offered the transcendent swiss army knife talent on June 21st. With his ability to guard the rim, steering off the driving lanes, and also interrupting the passing lanes with his length, the multi-tooled threat the Long Island Lutheran recruit poses has been noteworthy.

Possessing a game predicated on length, instinctive defensive tactics, and two-way versatility, Class of 2027 6-foot-8 wing Moussa Kamissoko (Long Island Lutheran, NY ’27) has now added an offer from Penn State .

Defensively, Kamissoko was able to utilize his long reach on closeouts and contest deep shots. He can switch on the 1-5 at this level. He helped seal the net shut with his sufficient rim protection, blocking and changing the trajectory of shots during a handful of recent events.

Unselfish and comfortable at putting the ball on the deck like a guard. At 6-8, Kamissoko is equally adept at leading the breakneck attack and also finishing with a full head of steam. He's able to get off the floor quickly and cram those extravagant, authoritative dunks.

During the Pangos All-American Game, Kamissoko's proficiency in picking his spots and dissecting defenses with thorough rim finishes was promising. The rising junior is shifty and capable of getting to his spots effectively, finishing ambidextrously, often slashing with his left.

With Kayden Mingo (Penn State), Nigel James (Marquette), and Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse), all moving on, the rising junior is thrust into a significant role at national superpower LuHi. Of course, LuHi returns arguably the best point guard in the country and the top player in New York in Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26), who has been on a scintillating off-season tear.

Dylan Mingo has morphed into a veritable scoring cyborg with innovative play-making and limitless defensive aptitude. Penn State has close ties to Long Island Lutheran. They now feature poised, shot-making, defensive stonewall guard Kayden Mingo (Dylan's older brother) as an incoming freshman with lofty expectations. With Wade at the helm at NC State, there will be plenty of emphasis on scouring the New York City and surrounding area for talent. Wade and staff recently offered four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac, NY '26) of Stepinac HS.