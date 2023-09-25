Edmead, a Deer Park native who will head away from the Island and attend The Williston Northampton School this season, was recently offered by High Point. He adds the Big South Conference to a growing list of offers that includes Hofstra, Seton Hall, UAB, Utah Tech, Manhattan, UC-Riverside, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Fairleigh Dickinson , Albany , and others. Preston is a heads up point guard who knows when to locate cutters and also engineer the souped up attack.

Following a rapidly eruptive season in which he established himself as a blurrish, ball control point guard with a knack for the right reads and an ability to put his stamp on the game with timely shot making, Class of 2025 Long Island-bred guard Preston Edmead continues to stockpile Division-I offers.

Longtime prep coach Tony Bergeron, who molded a torrent of talent at First Love Academy that included Edmead, describes the point guard as a "great defender with the ball on a string."

"He's got a great work ethic," Bergeron said of Edmead." Just an awesome kid. The aspect of it his game that really opens eyes is his ability to knock down the 3-point shot." Several convincing performances helped elevate Edmead's stock this past season, including a 21-point, six assist and three steal showing during a win over the Miller School.

This summer, while plying his trade for the NY Jayhawks, Edmead began to open more eyes with his crafty off the dribble arsenal. He brings an adeptness at calling his own number in one on one sequences, surging his way to the rim and finishing with his off hand.

With the high octane, and boundless style of energy he plays with, Edmead is a classic case of a gritty guard. He has had the skill set established for a while now, but a recent growth spurt and more of a killer instinct now embedded in his DNA has enabled for his immense takeover. With his quickness and ability to switch gears, Edmead was offered by Hofstra most recently. He has been in communication with Iona since Tobin Anderson got the job last fall, after pulling off a wild NCAA tournament upset of No.1 Purdue while at Fairleigh Dickinson.