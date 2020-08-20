NYCHoops - NBPA x Five-Star Virtual Basketball Camp

The NBPA x Five-Star Virtual Basketball Camp will feature Tobias Harris, Hassan Whiteside, future NBPA Members Cole Anthony and James Wiseman, as well as former NBPA Member Tony Allen.

NEW YORK, NY, August 20, 2020 – The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Five-Star Basketball announced today that they will collaborate to host a 3-day virtual basketball camp from August 24-26. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the virtual camp is designed to help boys and girls from ages 9-17 develop their skills both on and off the court without leaving their homes.

The daily three (3) hour camp will be streamed exclusively on CoStar and virtual instruction will be led by experienced NBPA grassroots coaches, skill trainers as well as past, present and future NBPA Members, all working to help young athletes develop a complete game on and off court.

In the absence of group training exercises, this virtual camp will be geared toward individual skill development related to shooting, dribbling and conditioning. The virtual camp will also include an educational component that will introduce campers to the topic of financial literacy, which will be presented by current NBPA Vice President Malcolm Brogdon, as well as other life skills. Through a strategic partnership with Banzai, a national leader in youth financial education, the NBPA will provide on-going learning opportunities for campers to sharpen their off-court skills once the camp concludes. Additionally, clinicians from the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) will lead daily injury prevention and wellness sessions for all camp participants.

Campers will also receive exclusive NBPA kits that will include an NBPA mask and an NBPA x Five-Star uniform by Champion, a valued partner of the NBPA. As part of skill instruction, coaches and trainers will be using the Spalding NBPA Players’ Basketball, the official basketball of the NBPA x Five-Star Virtual Basketball Camp. Additional sponsors of the NBPA x Five-Star Virtual Basketball Camp include HSS, the official hospital of the NBPA, Panini and 2K.

For more information of the NBPA x Five-Star Virtual Basketball Camp, visit nbpa.com/summercamp. For more information on CoStar, visit costarexperience.com or download the CoStar app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"With many youth basketball programs being temporarily halted, we have been innovating and establishing our new online strategy where virtual grassroots programs will temporarily replace live experiences to support our players and provide a positive impact for the lives of youth and their families,” said Chris Jean, Senior Director of Grassroots Basketball & Events for THINK450, the for-profit arm of the NBPA. “Partnering once again with historic Five-Star Basketball to produce a camp is our way of connecting on the grassroots level while building an online community of players, coaches, trainers, educators and youth across the globe."

“Get ready for three days and nine hours of action-packed learning from some of the game's best teachers, including Five-Star's world-class stations and big-time NBPA Member appearances,” said Peter Robert Casey, Vice Chairmen of Five-Star Basketball. “While the setting may have changed, the teaching never stops."

"I grew up playing basketball in New York City and going to those Five-Star basketball camps really helped me learn the fundamentals and improve my game” said Tobias Harris, an alumnus of the Five-Star Basketball camp. “It is great to see the NBPA and Five-Star come together for a virtual basketball camp during this time and I am excited to help these young athletes develop their skills."

Trent Sydney, CEO of CoStar added, “CoStar is excited to be hosting the NBPA's Grassroots program online. Through the use of our FanCast technology, we are thrilled to be bringing campers, coaches and players back to the court and closer than ever. “