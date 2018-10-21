CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – The 9th Annual Alzheimer's All-Star Classic took place at Central Islip H.S. as Long Island’s two counties battled each other for a worthy cause. One game featured the top boys’ players while the other showcased the best girl’s players.

Suffolk took an early lead paced by PG Malik Edmead (Deer Park ’20) along with perimeter play from 6’7” Sean Anderson (Connetquot ’19). Down by 9 points, Nassau received a spark from Mike O’Connell (Chaminade ’20) while his teammate Liam Drennan (Chaminade ’19) provided an inside presence.

Nassau overtook Suffolk late in the half and led 38 – 36 as the second half got underway.

While Edmead provided some offensive pushback for Suffolk, O’Connell provided the total package as point guard for his Nassau County squad with points and assists. Jahmire Primer (Portledge ’21) also added points and with 6:30 left to play Nassau’s advantage improved to 17 points. Suffolk did mange to trim their deficit to 14 points with 3 minutes on the clock but ultimately fell behind by 20 points as time ran out.

O’Connell earned MVP honors netting a game high 23 points with Drennan adding 11 points. Edmead was the high man for Suffolk scoring 15 points while Anderson contributed 12 points in defeat.