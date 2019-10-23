This weekend at the Jim Couch National Showcase annual event at the Mott Haven Educational Complex, in the Bronx NY it featured the storied Mount Vernon HS (NY) program. Flying under the radar are two Knight players that are a must go see on every college coach’s check list when they come to the NYC. These two Knights have the ability to shift the whole momentum of any game when they are both on the floor.

Troy Hupstead

Class of 2020 6’6” PF Troy Hupstead is a physically big body that embraces contact but he is not just a rebounder. This ball dominant player’s game has vastly improved. He is now more than a post-up player. Hupstead has taken his range out to the three point line and shoots the ball more. He has also improved on his post-up skills. This summer he took his workouts more seriously. He spent time working on his body losing weight which made him more mobile. This vocal leader now trains three times a week in the weight room with his team. But adds an extra two days because he’s always looking to improve. Every game when this forward hits the floor he goes hard as if there a championship game on the line. Hupstead is definitely a long term player that will make basketball his career.



NY’s storied program Mt Vernon Knights HS (NY) @MtVernonBasket1 ( White team) c/o 2020 No 4 6’6” PF Troy Hupstead , c/o 2020 6’0” No 13 Nigel Harris (IG _nigel13) Jim Couch National Showcase @jimcouchsuper16 at Mott Haven in the BX #NYCBasketball pic.twitter.com/benrawOHtE — Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) October 22, 2019