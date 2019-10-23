Mt. Vernon Knights: Ready to Soar
This weekend at the Jim Couch National Showcase annual event at the Mott Haven Educational Complex, in the Bronx NY it featured the storied Mount Vernon HS (NY) program.
Flying under the radar are two Knight players that are a must go see on every college coach’s check list when they come to the NYC. These two Knights have the ability to shift the whole momentum of any game when they are both on the floor.
Class of 2020 6’6” PF Troy Hupstead is a physically big body that embraces contact but he is not just a rebounder. This ball dominant player’s game has vastly improved. He is now more than a post-up player. Hupstead has taken his range out to the three point line and shoots the ball more. He has also improved on his post-up skills. This summer he took his workouts more seriously. He spent time working on his body losing weight which made him more mobile. This vocal leader now trains three times a week in the weight room with his team. But adds an extra two days because he’s always looking to improve. Every game when this forward hits the floor he goes hard as if there a championship game on the line. Hupstead is definitely a long term player that will make basketball his career.
NY’s storied program Mt Vernon Knights HS (NY) @MtVernonBasket1 ( White team) c/o 2020 No 4 6’6” PF Troy Hupstead , c/o 2020 6’0” No 13 Nigel Harris (IG _nigel13) Jim Couch National Showcase @jimcouchsuper16 at Mott Haven in the BX #NYCBasketball pic.twitter.com/benrawOHtE— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) October 22, 2019
The Knights Class of 2020 PG 6’0” Nigel Harris is a smooth lefty guard that refuses to give up on a play. Harris does not back down when challenged he embraces it and rises to the occasion. Last season, he was named the Knights six man of the year. Harris has the ability to shift the whole momentum of the team when his confidence is up. This year expect Harris to become more of an integral part the team with greater senior duties on his shoulders.
This season you catch the Knights on the road December 18th -21st the Knights head to Hawaii to play in the Iolani Prep Classic. On December 28-29th they will play in the NY Holiday Tournament at St Anthony’s (NY). On January 19th two storied programs will face each other when the Knights square off against Whitney Young HS (IL) at Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA.