Mt. Vernon is Chasing Gold

The Mount Vernon Knights have hit the ground running and are chasing gold. The New York State Federation which typically closes out the season is cancelled for the second year in a row due to covid. All high schools in New York State will only be playing for the NY state title held at Cool Insuring Arena in Glenn Falls, NY.

On Friday, the Class AA Sectional I playoffs began the Knights finished off their crosstown rivals New Rochelle HS 76-58. The Knights who led the way were unsigned 6’8” F DeMarley Taylor ‘22 with 29pts, 6’0” PG Elijah Morris ‘23 14pts, and unsigned 6’1” G Justin Robinson ‘22 with 10pts. The Knights unsigned seniors 6’9” Brandon Sinclair ‘22, 6’1” G Jasiir Barnes ‘22, 6’0” G Tristan George, 6’2” Jayden Austin ’22, and 6’3” F Leon Simon ‘22 kept the momentum going. The playoffs continue March 2nd for the Knights they will face the winner of the semi-final of Ketchem/Arlington in the final round.

March 9th Regional Semi-Final

Section XI vs. Section I TBA held at Kingston HS

March 12-13th Regional Final

1. Section V Champion vs. Section VI Champion location TBA

2. Section II Champion vs. Section III Champion TBA held at Hudson Valley Community College

3. Section VIII Champion vs. Section XI Champion TBA

4. Section IV Champion vs. Section I Champion 1:45pm at VFCU Arena

The storied Mount Vernon HS program has captured 34 Section 1 titles, 20 Regional titles, 13 State titles, and 5 New York Federation titles.