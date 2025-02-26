Mt. Sinai Advances to Class "A" Semis

Mt. Sinai set the tone early, using a relentless full-court press that led to six first-quarter turnovers by Islip. 6’2” SG Dominic Pennzello (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘25) led the way early and often, burying two deep threes and converting at the free-throw line to spark the fast start. 6’6” SF Brian Vales (Mount Sainai HS, NY ‘26) was also a force inside, scoring multiple baskets off offensive rebounds. Islip struggled to handle the pressure, giving the ball away repeatedly, leading to fast-break points for Mt. Sinai.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with Mt. Sinai's defense continuing to force mistake after mistake. By halftime, Islip had turned the ball over ten times, allowing the Mustangs to extend their lead even further. 5’9” PG Blake Kolsch (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘25) and 5’9” PG Brock Kolsch (Mount Sinai HS, NY ‘25) added to the scoring for Sinai, while 6’3” F Vincent Trye (Islip HS, NY ‘26) provided some highlight moments for Islip, including an emphatic dunk. 6’4” SG Devon Carter (Islip HS, NY ‘26) chipped in from the free-throw line and beyond the arc, but Islip struggled to keep pace.

Coming out of halftime, Mt. Sinai refused to let up. They continued to force turnovers, making life miserable for Islip’s ball handlers. Pennzello, Vales, and Blake Kolsch kept the offensive pressure going widening the gap, leading Mt Sinai to a commanding twenty-point victory.

Dominic Penzello led the way for Mt Sinai with 23 points. While Brian Vales and Blake Kosch each added 13 points apiece in the well-rounded team victory for the Mustangs. For Islip, Devon Carter led the way with 16 points. Mount Sinai advances to the next round where they’ll face off against Bayport.



