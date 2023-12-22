The City of Palms event in Fort Myers Florida, features multiple powerhouse programs ranked in the top ten this season. While Stepinac earned a bye in the first round, they got a tough break when they got matched up with the Montverde Academy Eagles who are regarded by many as the best team in the nation. These two teams faced off in the opening game on Thursday and unfortunately, it was tough for one for our local boys. Montverde 6’10” 5 star PF Derik Queen (Montverde Academy, FL ‘24) scored first, 6’3” PG Johnuel "Boogie" Fland (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ‘24) finished a beautiful reverse layup. Queen hit both free throws after drawing a foul. Montverde got a stop, Queen grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback. Fland found a teammate for three, Queen kicked out of double teams for three and after the Eagles got a steal they scored again. Stepinac missed, Eagles hit a three, Queen grabbed the rebound and found 6’10” F Cooper Flagg (Montverde Academy, FL ‘24) for an alley oop. Flagg, the recent Duke commit, and No.1 player ranked in the country also celebrated his birthday today.

Queen hit two free throws, Fland finished inside over two defenders, then hit a deep NBA three, but the Eagles were able to hit two more free throws. Flagg scored, and Stepinac hit a floater. Fland went 1/2 from the line, Flagg dunked off a rebound and Queen got another late bucket to end the quarter. Eagles hit a free throw, Flagg got free for another slam. Boogie found a teammate for two but Montverde buried another triple. Eagles 6’8” SF Liam McNeely (Montverde Academy, FL ‘24) an Indiana commit knocked down a three. Stepinac scored, Queen scored, and Boogie took on three defenders converting a wild and1. The Crusaders scored, Queen beat his man with a dunk. Stepinac hit a free throw, got a stop and scored again. Montverde missed, Queen cleaned it up for two. McNeely hit a free throw, Eagles missed again but Queen was there once again for a rebound put back. Stepinac missed free throws, Eagles scored, Crusaders went 1/2 from the line. Flagg converted two after drawing a foul late. Montverde had taken a 48-26 lead into halftime after shooting over 55% and holding Stepinac to 31% from the field. They started the third with a big three, Fland kicked out to a teammate for three. Eagles scored after a stop and then got an easy two from Flagg. Stepinac missed, the Eagles scored, Crusaders turned it over then Flagg caught the ball on the move and threw down one of the nastiest dunks we’ve ever seen.