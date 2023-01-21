With a barrage of scoring mostly from 5'11" Aaron Goldstein '23 and 6'1" Nasir Muhammed '23 , Xaverian quickly leaped out front 14 -0 with 3;43 left in the warmup quarter. Molloy kept its cool and piggybacking off four first quarter trey bombs by 6'4" freshman guard Josh Powell '26 somewhat mitigated the damage done in Xaverian's opening salvo.

BRIARWOOD, NY – After a tumultuous start to Friday's home game, the Archbishop Molloy Stanners trusted the process, picked themselves up by their proverbial bootstraps and came back to deliver a, 74 – 59, buzz–cut over the Xaverian Clippers.

Although the Stanners still had a 10-point deficit to start the second quarter, Molloy was beginning to puncture Xaverian's zone and gaining momentum with transition buckets. With 2;56 left in the half, 6'0" Sincere Folk '26 drew a foul, giving Molloy its first lead. An advantage they held at the half, 32 - 28.

The Clippers game lost all its hair in the third quarter as 6'4" Jayden James '23 got hot, spearheading Molloy to increase its lead to 17 points at the end of three quarters. Muhammad tried to shoulder the load for Xaverian in the second half but with no real help offensively, it was nothing more than exercise in futility. Molloy coasted to a 15 point victory.

James finished with 21 points for Molloy with Powell adding 20 points including 5 three-pointers. Xaverian’s high scorers were Muhammed with a game high 24 points followed by Goldstein’s 18 points.

NYCHoops.net #4 ranked Molloy's record improves to 6 - 2/ 11 - 3 while #7 ranked Xaverian drops to 4 - 5/ 9 - 7.



