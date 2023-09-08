A New York City basketball coaching icon has passed on. The NYC community grieves and simultaneously comes out in droves to celebrate the life of one of the all-time most successful coaches in JFK's Johnny Mathis. Mathis was 80. Having starred at Savannah State in Georgia and gone on to prolong playing his career with multiple teams in the ABA, Mathis found his way to New York City. He was eager to try his hand in the coaching trade and developing young men as student-athletes and better them as people first, student-athletes second.

One of the most consistently successful, unprecedented coaching careers in New York City history would follow in the next 30 years. Once a 6-foot-6, 220-pound, high-rising behemoth forward during his playing heyday, Mathis transferred that strength, ferocity and attention to detail as a player into his infectious energy as he roamed the sidelines. In revitalizing the culture and John F. Kennedy HS in the Bronx, Mathis went on to attain unprecedented success with 600 career wins at the previously ailing program. "Johnny is the all-time #2 coach in wins in the history of the PSAL with 683," said longtime and legendary Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio during a statement released via Twitter/X. "(Mathis) was a former ABA professional basketball player that everyone adored. It shakes me as we spoke a couple days ago. A great coach. Taught the best 1-1-3 Amoeba Zone Defense in NYC history. It was tough as Temple's John Chaney in college. A true ambassador. He brought the best out of you otherwise, you had no chance." Known for his detailed, X’s and O’s approach and preaching a fundamentally sound brand of hoops with an iron first."