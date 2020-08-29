NYCHoops - Malachi Smith picks Dayton

Malachi Smith picks Dayton
One of the top available guards found within the northeast pocket of America, Malachi Smith has made his college decision. The tough and diminutive lead guard committed to Dayton on Saturday afternoon, giving the Flyers a day-one impact at the point of attack.
“I just felt a connection with the staff there with Coach (Ricardo) Greer and Coach (Anthony) Grant. They told me that I could play through my mistakes as a freshman which made me comfortable picking them,” Smith told Rivals.com. “The past few years, they’ve always been in the top-25 and they’re out of conference (schedule) is tough.”
Chris Williams one of Smith's coaches at St. Raymond's in the Bronx echoed the comments about the work put in by Grant and his staff.
"I think it’s a great fit for him," said Williams. "Anthony Grant was the only head coach that’s recruiting him that actually came to St. Ray's in September and offered. They did a great job of recruiting Malachi and his family."
The younger brother of former Dayton standout Scoochie Smith, the three-star senior held a bevy of offers from a number of high-major suitors and ultimately picked the Atlantic 10 program over Georgetown and Rutgers. Situated as a solid three-star recruit and rated as the 40th best point in America, Anthony Grant will enroll a two-way impact that can create for others and himself, but also defend at a high rate along the perimeter.
“Mali Smith embodies the spirit of every great New York City point guard. He is gritty, tough, scrappy, smart and ferocious,” his PSA Cardinal’s travel program coach, Munch Williams, told Rivals. “There are players you want to walk into every contest with, but we recruited Mali to PSA because he’s a person you want to walk through life with. He’ll be a blessing to any program lucky enough to have him.”
Smith becomes the first member of Dayton’s 2021 class. Further reinforcements will be needed thanks to four contributors set to graduate after the season. The Flyers will rely upon five newcomers this season so the transfer route may be one avenue taken in order for greater distribution of scholarships felt throughout its roster.