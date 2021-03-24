NYCHoops - LuHi vs Stepinac: Battle Royale (Part One)

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Covering my first game since March 11th, 2020 due to COVID-19, it was quite gratifying that it would be a knock down, drag out, down to the wire battle between two titans of New York high school basketball. Over the years, the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have represented the best in Nassau/Suffolk County while the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders have dominated things North of NYC. Both teams can make valid claims for being the best programs in New York State but on Tuesday, in the battle of the Crusaders, LuHi squeaked out a 47 - 46 slimmest of victories, proving, at least for the next 24 hours, they are the better Crusader's squad .

Trailing by a point with 1.2 seconds left to play in regulation, the Lutheran Crusaders pulled out a win from the jaws of defeat as Jayden Reid ‘23 punctuated his 4th quarter hero ball with the game winning shot. “We forced the ball towards the backcourt [on the in-bound pass],” said Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni. “Reid made a great play, splitting three defenders and a big finish at the buzzer.”

Truth be told, the odds favored LuHi. Against a division I starting five, Stepinac was without the services of their go-to-guy Duke bound AJ Griffin ‘21 who was still MIA due to injury. With 6’8” Kasper Klaczek dominating the boards and Andres Pinzon raining down threes from the perimeter, L.I. Lutheran took an eight-point lead to start the second quarter.