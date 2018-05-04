LuHi wants to be crowned Co-Champs
After the debacle in the NYS Federation Tournament of Champions in March that ended with Long Island Lutheran H.S. losing to Archbishop Stepinac in the semifinals, LuHi apparently has made another appeal to the New York State Federation after being denied the ability to protest.
After a botched entry made by the scorekeeper, Stepinac would advance to the championship round, ultimately beating South Shore to become the Federation T.O.C champions. The Crusaders appear to be challenging that out come.
Hearing tonight that Long Island Lutheran made another appeal this week to the NYS Federation regarding the timeout controversy against Stepinac in the Federation basketball semifinals.— Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) May 4, 2018
LuHi is requesting to be crowned “Co-Champs” with Stepinac. @nysswa