After the debacle in the NYS Federation Tournament of Champions in March that ended with Long Island Lutheran H.S. losing to Archbishop Stepinac in the semifinals, LuHi apparently has made another appeal to the New York State Federation after being denied the ability to protest.

After a botched entry made by the scorekeeper, Stepinac would advance to the championship round, ultimately beating South Shore to become the Federation T.O.C champions. The Crusaders appear to be challenging that out come.