Massaroni went on to say that his focus was squarely on South Shore and the NYS Federation Tournament of Champions title game later Saturday, but he added that the CHSAA representatives of Tom Murray , Ray Nash , Kevin Pigott , and Paul Gilvary were handling the situation.

"They had them using their last time out with more than 25 seconds left in the game and it is an unfortunate situation," Massaroni said about the closing sequence this morning. "John is a great guy and he has an elite staff and great team, they want to come out on top from it."

While Buck was certain about the call saying that the announcer announced to the arena that during that point the timeout was supposed to be charged to the CHSAA school, Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni said he felt as if the situation was correctly called.

Going back to his hotel room after the game with his assistant coaches, Buck watched the game film painstakingly close two times and came to the realization that with 5:29 left in the opening quarter a timeout that ruled to LuHi that was actually in reality called by Stepinac.

After last night’s 76-72 Stepinac win over Long Island Lutheran in the NYS Federation Tournament of Champions Class AA Semifinals controversy started to percolate as LuHi head coach John Buck was adamant that the technical foul assessed when the game was tied at 72 with 8.3 seconds after the officials ruled he had no timeouts left was incorrect.

The situation came to a head on Saturday morning as the Long Island Lutheran coaches and players arrived at the Glens Falls Civic Center before the opening game of the day to try and enforce a protest they felt they had initiated after the game on Friday.

Unfortunately for them though even though protocol was followed property according to NYSAIS Basketball Coordinator Jenny Smith it was clerical mistake that could not be overturned. Smith along with Buck, Long Island Lutheran athletic director Todd Huebner, and Federation Tournament Chairmen Chip Corlew met for over 30 minutes on Saturday morning with it being determined by the Federation Committee that nothing could be done because of the interpretation of the rule book.

There was also doubt Smith said about the protest itself because from what she was told was not officially filed by Long Island Lutheran while they were still on the floor. It may not have mattered she felt because the call was ultimately an error by the scorer’s table, but still a difficult situation for her to process.

Coming out of the meeting Buck said he felt as if there was a lack of courage by those in charge of the Federation to set a precedent of a clear mistake made and not do the right thing not for him, but his team and six graduating seniors.

He would add that while empathetic to Long Island Lutheran's situation neither he nor Huebner received an apology from Corlew about how things happened, and while calling it a disheartening and disappointing situation Buck added that he doesn't know if his feelings about the Federation Tournament of Champions will ever be the same.

"I feel the Federation failed our program," Buck emphatically stated. "It's extremely disappointing, and next year if we are lucky enough to play here again it will feel different for what happened, and the lack of stepping up to do what should've been done."

To protest what Long Island Lutheran feels was an injustice to their kids and team the Crusaders locked arms and stood in a line near the scorer’s table after the opening game on Saturday for over three minutes before walking off the floor calmly for the last time as their 2017-2018 season is now officially over.