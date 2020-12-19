NYCHoops - Lucky City Tournament Recap (Part 1)

Lucky City Tournament Recap (Part 1)
HUNTINGTON, NY- On Saturday, New York teams descended on the Manhattan Sports Academy to participate in the Lucky City (Part II). Here are brief recaps of two exciting games.
Warriors hang on to down Brooklyn Jets
This was certainly a tale of two halves as the Staten Island Warriors, featuring players from Curtis HS, held on to defeat the Brooklyn Jets 75-69 despite squandering a 22-point lead.
The Jets, who feature players from Brooklyn Law & Tech HS, trailed by that margin in the 3rd answered w a 23-8 3rd quarter run thanks to production from seniors Isiah Folk and Jakai White.
White finished as the high man of the game w 28 points with many coming in the second half and Folk helped his own cause w 23 points. We’re told due that due to COVID-19, no player at Brooklyn Law & Tech have been offered a Division 1 Scholarship
The Warriors, who shot almost 55% in the first half, were led by junior Eric Jarecki w 19 points, and had 15 each from the player of the game Senior Tolu Ojurin and Mike Oyekanmi.
Team Swish pulls away from Spartan Pride
Chris Dufort scored a game-high 25 points and was the game’s MVP as the Albany Program which featured players from Voorheesville HS ran away in the 4th against a depleted Spartan Pride 80-63. The 6’4 senior also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Swish also had help from junior Zaveon Little with 22 points, 11 from junior Tanner Tedesco and 10 each from Luke Britton and Vil Pharr.
As for Spartan Pride, which featured players from Benjamin Cardozo HS, they were led by junior Jazan Johnson with 23 points and 5 rebounds.
The Pride was missing most of its players today due to injuries.