NYCHoops - Lucky City Tournament Recap (Part 1)

HUNTINGTON, NY- On Saturday, New York teams descended on the Manhattan Sports Academy to participate in the Lucky City (Part II) . Here are brief recaps of two exciting games.

This was certainly a tale of two halves as the Staten Island Warriors, featuring players from Curtis HS, held on to defeat the Brooklyn Jets 75-69 despite squandering a 22-point lead.

The Jets, who feature players from Brooklyn Law & Tech HS, trailed by that margin in the 3rd answered w a 23-8 3rd quarter run thanks to production from seniors Isiah Folk and Jakai White.

White finished as the high man of the game w 28 points with many coming in the second half and Folk helped his own cause w 23 points. We’re told due that due to COVID-19, no player at Brooklyn Law & Tech have been offered a Division 1 Scholarship

The Warriors, who shot almost 55% in the first half, were led by junior Eric Jarecki w 19 points, and had 15 each from the player of the game Senior Tolu Ojurin and Mike Oyekanmi.