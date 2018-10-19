In his first season on the job, Chris Mack is loading up at Louisville.

Having already landed some shooters and versatility in his first class, Mack and the Cardinals landed the athletic, bruising big man that they've been looking for when Aidan Igiehon became the latest to call it for Louisville when he committed during an announcement at Woodmere (N.Y.) Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Friday morning.



A top 50 prospect, Igiehon is from Ireland and a visit by Mack and his staff to see his mother in his home country left a big impression on him.

“He came to Ireland to visit my mom. That was amazing," Igiehon told NYCHoops.net in September. "I think that’s a huge deal. Not a lot of coaches fly across the world to visit your mom. I thought that was a big deal. I know my mom, she is involved in the recruiting process even though she not physically here. So for him to kinda keep her in the loop showed her how much he wants her son. I think that’s a huge step.”