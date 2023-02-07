Several weeks after erupting for 59 points in a single game onslaught on the strength of 17 3-pointers against Olympus Prep and a week after his official visit, Long Island native Aaron Davis committed to Bryant University.

Davis, a 6-foot-6 shot maker and a scoring source on which Scotland Campus (Pa.) has leaned, is averaging 24 points and shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

He chose Bryant over DePaul, Fairleigh Dickinson, Hampton, Towson, and Morgan State. Bryant is currently a program on the up and up, blasting a 15-8 overall record and a 6-4 record in America East play. Under another Long Island native and current head coach Jared Grasso, Bryant garnered an NCAA tournament berth last season.

The Bulldogs had a signature win this season with a victory on the road against Syracuse after Thanksgiving.

Grasso is known as an aggressive and tireless recruiter who gives shooters a tremendous green light.

Davis has been on his radar for multiple years now.

"He's a high major shot maker," Scotland Campus head coach Tony Bergeron, who once coached Wings Academy, said.

"He can fill it up in bunches. He's perfect for Coach Grasso and his system."

Grasso was once the ace recruiter under then coach Tim Cluess at Iona, helping the Gaels to several NCAA tournament appearances. He sustains strong local NYC and Long Island recruiting connections. Last year, a memorable Bryant team was led by Manhattan native Peter Kiss.

Known for his showmanship and wild competitive edge, Kiss led the nation in scoring last season with 25.1 points per game.

Kiss scored 34 points in the Northeast Conference title game, a 70-43 trouncing of Wagner, his performance complete with extravagant alley oop finishes and trash talk and even a layup he finished with a set of pushups on the floor.

Bryant has since moved to the America East, a quick ascension for a program that was at the Division-II level less than 15 years ago.

Davis cited loyalty as a major factor in his decision, as Bryant was the first program to offer him and stayed on him throughout the recruitment process.

“My head coach believed that Bryant is the best spot for me to succeed at the next level and I thought the same," Davis said.

"The skillset I will bring is that I can knock down a shot at any time, rebound, play defense and overall be a leader for my teammates on and off the court.”



