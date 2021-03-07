NYCHoops - Long Island Guard Honors Fallen Friends This Season

“JoJo was rare,” said Bernard, the Uniondale native who scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers in CPCA’s 69-65 victory over Hellcats AAU on Saturday night.

More recent events have shaped the oft-amped up Bernard and forced him to play with sustained relentlessness. The tragic and unfortunate passing of his friend, JoJo Wright , has forced him to dedicate this season to the beloved Long Island native and basketball player.

This killer instinct came to life several months ago during CPCA's victory over IMG Academy at DME, when Bernard scored 20 points to lead his team to a tight win. Bernard spent much of the first half engaged in verbal warfare with former NBA star Jason "White Chocolate" Williams (the two have been communicative on social media since and Bernard is friends with Williams' son, Jaxon).

The quick, shifty guard with a respectable outside shot has always had a different mentality on the floor, playing with a spark and a little flash that's not atypical of a New York area guard.

Duane Bernard has been playing with a little extra juice and a little more oomph during this Covid-saddled 2021 season.

“Kids like him don’t come around very often. His work ethic, his ability to impact a team’s success, his inner dog to want to be the best as a freshman was something, I had never seen in a kid that age before. JoJo and I always talked about putting on for Uniondale...He was such a playful kid, always laughing and just enjoying life.”

Bernard spoke with Wright months before his death about playing in Kay’s Jungle this summer, representing Uniondale in a true proving ground.

When Bernard received the news of Wright’s tragic passing, he was at the end of his emotional rope. This is partly because he lost his other friend, Danyel Saint-Louis, in November.

Both young men’s names are written on the high-octane, showman like guard’s sneakers.

“I can truly say those two are my motivation and when it gets rough, they keep me going,” Bernard said.

“Those two (Danyel and JoJo) used to go at it on the court and battle,” Bernard recalled. “I’m glad I was in attendance last time they played against each other last year. That game was truly amazing and thinking back to it makes me cry every time.

Bernard has done a significant job sustaining that edge on the court and honoring his fallen friends.

Bernard, who is a Class of 2021 guard, is uncertain of where his next destination will be. He is sure, however, that he will continue to bring the energy and working hard to honor his late friends.

“If they were here, they would be doing the same,” he said.



