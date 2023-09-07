Green’s deal was done and reported by his agency Roc Nation plus he knows Philly well. A huge reason for this move is how familiar Green is with the 76ers star Joel Embiid as well as the rest of the organization. The team wants to keep their big man happy so bringing back a three time NBA champion he’s close with is a nice start.

The NBA season is sneaking up on us as we get closer and closer to the fall. While all eyes are on Team USA at the moment the 76ers decided to bring back a local vet. That would be North Babylon native 6’6” SG Danny Green (St. Mary’s HS, NY ’05 ) who has decided to sign a 1 year deal with Philly.

The CHSAA star was originally the 8th shooting guard in his class and No 31 overall before making his commitment to UNC. He was the 6th man his freshman year, then saw significant minutes but almost decided to leave the program after his sophomore year. Green stuck it out and had a terrific junior year where he actually declared for the draft.

While the pressure to stay was growing he returned to UNC to help them win a national title, finished his career with 123 wins and then was selected 46th by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His road wasn’t easy as he was released after his rookie year, signed to Spurs, went to G-League, returned to Spurs then ended up in Slovenia. Green refused to quit or go away as he got another shot with the Spurs and the rest is history. He became an NBA champion with San Antonio then Toronto plus added a bubble ring with the Lakers. The defensive shooting guard is now 36 and will look to help Philly get back to the Finals for a chance at his fourth NBA Title.