Local Program Offers Scanlan Guard
As he gears up for a sophomore season in which he’s flushed into a more significant role, Nasir Rodriguez has garnered another Division 1 offer. The 6-foot-4 guard has now been offered by Manhattan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news