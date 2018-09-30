PUTNAM, Conn. – Danny Hurley still has three spots to fill for next year’s recruiting class, but the UConn head coach also has an eye on the future.

One player on the Huskies’ radar is 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward Kareem Reid, who enters his junior season at Putnam Science Academy as the 101st-ranked player in the Class of 2020.

Reid picked up an offer from the previous coaching staff at UConn last December, and when Hurley came on board in March, the program renewed its interest.



