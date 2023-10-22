SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – There was an abundance of unknown team names in the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic pool play. Ultimately, only four teams also brought their games to the semifinal and championship rounds on Saturday. NYCHoops.net was on hand to witness one team Level-Up to the challenge.

(Semi #1) Heat Elite runs down defending champions, 77-67

Vere Anthony & Darnell Childs

Vere Anthony stepped up early and often as he paced Heat Elite to a 41-31 half time lead over Rundown with additional offence from PG Darnell Childs (HS of Construction '24). iS8 Player of the Year Tai Turnage was relatively quiet in the first half stepped up his production for the defending champs and Rundown would overtake Heat Elite by a deuce to start the final quarter. Anthony buoyed Heat Elite throughout the game netting a game high 35 points but especially in the second half as he power lifted his team to a 10-point victory. Turnage finished with 17 points.

(Semi #2) Level -UP (B.E.) Knocks Out Notre Dame Prep -Fairfield, 64 – 46

Nigel Moore & Tyler Michel

It became apparent early on that Notre Dame Prep was a mere bump in the road for Level-Up en route to their championship round versus Heat Elite. The tandem of Tyler Michel (St. Francis Prep '24) and Nigel Moore (St. Francis Prep '25) proved to be Level-Up’s offensive juggernaut. Trailing by nine points to start the second half, Notre Dame struggled getting ball into the basket with Kamryn Salters '25 carrying most of the CT team’s offensive load. Level-Up increased its advantage to 50 -35 as the final quarter began and would ultimately lose by eighteen. Michel led Level-Up with 24 points while Salters was the high scorer for Notre Dame Prep with 18 points.

(Championship) Level-Up Rises to the top over Heat Elite, 90 – 64

MVP Jacob Moreno